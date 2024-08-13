Collector G. Lakshmipathy flagged-off and participated in a rainwater harvesting awareness rally organised here on Tuesday.

As the TWAD Board is conducting the rainwater harvesting awareness events every year, Mr. Lakshmipathy flagged off the awareness rally in front of Our Lady of Snows Basilica on Beach Road on Tuesday. He also accompanied the rallyists for a distance. The rallyists, carrying rainwater harvesting awareness placards, reached Tharuvai Grounds.

The TWAD Board official organised a demonstration on checking the quality of water.