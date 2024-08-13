GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rainwater harvesting awareness rally

Published - August 13, 2024 08:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector G. Lakshmipathy flagging off a rainwater harvesting awareness rally in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Collector G. Lakshmipathy flagging off a rainwater harvesting awareness rally in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Collector G. Lakshmipathy flagged-off and participated in a rainwater harvesting awareness rally organised here on Tuesday.

As the TWAD Board is conducting the rainwater harvesting awareness events every year, Mr. Lakshmipathy flagged off the awareness rally in front of Our Lady of Snows Basilica on Beach Road on Tuesday. He also accompanied the rallyists for a distance. The rallyists, carrying rainwater harvesting awareness placards, reached Tharuvai Grounds.

The TWAD Board official organised a demonstration on checking the quality of water.

