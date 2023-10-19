HamberMenu
Rainwater harvesting awareness rally held in Palayamkottai

October 19, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K.P. Karthikeyan flags off the rally at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan flags off the rally at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As the northwest monsoon is likely to start in Tamil Nadu within a week, a rainwater harvesting awareness rally was conducted in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

 While the district was blessed with abundant rainfall in 2021, with all dams and the irrigation tanks overflowing, it was let down by the southwest and northeast monsoons in 2022. The southwest monsoon once again belied the predictions in 2023 and all systemised and non-systemised tanks are now bone dry.

 Consequently, the groundwater table in all parts of the district have fallen sharply and has created a drinking water crisi.s Supply by local bodies too have taken a hit. Hence, an awareness rally was conducted on Wednesday to appeal to the public to save rainwater during the ensuing northeast monsoon to improve the groundwater table.

 The rally was jointly flagged off by Collector K.P. Karthikeyan and Principal District Judge C.P.M. Chandra at VOC Ground, Palayamkottai. Over 200 students from St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School, Sarah Tucker Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Cathedral Higher Secondary School and St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School took part.

 Carrying placards appealing to harvest rainwater, the rallyists reached St. John’s Higher Secondary School, via Palayamkottai bus stand and St. Xavier’s College.

 On behalf of the Department of Information and Public Relations, documentaries on constructing and maintaining rainwater harvesting structures in houses and public places were screened on the LED screen vehicle. “This vehicle will visit every part of the district in the days to come so that the public will repair their rainwater harvesting structures before the monsoon starts,” said Dr. Karthikeyan.

 Tahsildar, Disaster Management, Selvam, Chief Educational Officer Chinnarasu and Executive Engineer, TWAD Board, V. Ramalakshmi were present.

