HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Rainwater harvesting also helps in preventing seawater intrusion’

October 26, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A rally being taken out in Thoothukudi on Thursday to create awareness of the importance of rainwater harvesting.

A rally being taken out in Thoothukudi on Thursday to create awareness of the importance of rainwater harvesting. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

THOOTHUKUDI

Collector G. Lakshmipathi inaugurated rainwater harvesting awareness events in the district on Thursday as northeast monsoon is expected to start next week.

After flagging off a rainwater harvesting awareness rally and the campaign vehicle here, Mr. Lakshmipathi said rainwater going waste should be saved to improve groundwater table of the coastal district which was staring at seawater intrusion into the land.

 Besides improving groundwater table, rainwater harvesting would also avert flooding in residential areas, particularly in urban pockets.

The rally, which was flagged off near VOC College, reached Rajaji Park. The rallyists carried placards explaining rainwater harvesting methods such as collecting rainwater from the roof of houses and other buildings and saving it in the rainwater harvesting structures, open wells or tube wells.

Short films and documentaries screened in the campaign vehicle explained the need for creating rainwater harvesting structures in private and government buildings, commercial complexes, hotels, hospitals, etc.  The Collector also inspected a demonstration on how water quality is checked.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.