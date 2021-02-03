Rainwater harvested on West Masi Street to drain into temple tank

MADURAI

03 February 2021 23:05 IST

Corporation Commissioner asks officials to construct a filtration pit

Madurai Corporation has planned to harvest rainwater from West Masi Street and from the storm water drainage built in the tank of Inmaiyilum Nanmaitharuvar Temple.

Inspecting the Smart City works here on Wednesday, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan instructed officials to construct a filtration pit where the rainwater gets filtered before it drained into the temple tank.

To augment the water retaining capacity of the tank, Mr. Visakan has asked the officials to sink four recharge pits for a depth of 20 feet in the tank bed.

The Commissioner further instructed the officials to expeditiously complete the work of constructing a filtration pit on Town Hall Road. This is part of the rainwater harvesting structure to drain water from West Masi Street along with water from Periyar Bus Stand and railway junction into the teppakulam on Town Hall Road.

A statement said that Mr. Visakan also inspected the rainwater harvesting well being constructed in Duraisamy Nagar to prevent water-logging in the area.

When the residents complained to him that Madakulam tank water stagnated and caused much difficulty to the residents of Duraisamy Nagar, he ordered the officials to prepare a report for diverting the water.

Assistant Commissioner Sekar and Executive Engineer Murugespandian were among those who were present.