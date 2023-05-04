ADVERTISEMENT

Rainwater enters Rameswaram temple

May 04, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rainwater stagnates inside Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ramanathapuram district received widespread rain for the third consecutive day on Thursday. As a result of the incessant downpour, rainwater entered Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Wednesday night.

The temple administration deployed workers to drain the water from the temple premises. Devotees had a tough time moving inside the temple as they had to wade through the stagnant rainwater on Thursday.

The district experienced heavy rain in many parts and Pamban recorded the maximum rainfall of 80.60 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Officials said Paramakudi recorded a rainfall of 62.80 mm, Thondi 58.40 mm, Tiruvadanai 56.40 mm and Thangachimadam 50.40 mm.

Many low-lying areas around the temple were also inundated. Pedestrian movement was crippled and two-wheeler riders had been facing a tough time moving from one end to another for the last three days. Rameswaram municipal authorities said they were working overtime to keep the temple area clean. They were using motors to drain water from low-lying areas.

Power supply was suspended in the town as a safety measure as the rain was coupled with heavy winds.

The IMD Regional Office in Chennai had announced that from the beginning of May, many districts in Tamil Nadu might experience rain. A cyclonic circulation would trigger active spells of light to moderate rain, coupled with thunderstorm and gusty winds, in several places.

