Rainwater enters Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram

Srikrishna L 2193 RAMESWARAM
October 09, 2022 20:28 IST

Rainwater stagnated at Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram on Sunday.

After widespread rain lashed the coastal district since Saturday night, many low-lying areas were inundated, with water entering Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Sunday.

Following the weather forecast, rain lashed many parts of the town and other areas. Rameswaram recorded 75 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday, while R S Mangalam: 67, Paramakudi: 58, Thangachimadam: 40, Kadaladi: 35, Pamban: 37, Tiruvadanai: 24 and Mandapam recorded 23 mm.

Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department said rainwater entered into the Swami and Ambal Sannidhis in Ramanathaswamy Temple. When devotees entered the temple, some of them had difficulty wading through the water.

There were also complaints of water-logging in many pockets including Thangachimadam, Pamban and Mandapam areas.

