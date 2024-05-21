GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rainwater enters Kalaignar Centenary Library due to faulty piping

Published - May 21, 2024 10:08 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Rainwater which entered Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai being dried up using fans on Tuesday.

Rainwater which entered Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai being dried up using fans on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Heavy downpour in Madurai city in the last three days led to rainwater gushing into the ground floor of Kalaignar Centenary Library. Due to the wet floor, two rooms in the library were closed for visitors on Monday and Tuesday. 

A library staff speaking about the issue said that pipes fitted on the walls to let water from the roof to reach the ground caused the problem.  

Instead of letting the water flowing down to directly, a small collection point had been been built inside the building in the ground floor, which happened to be near the section of differently abled, the staff added. “From the collection point, water would flow out through another pipe,” he added.  

As water materials like leaves and carry bags got carried from the roof, they got stuck in the collection point, preventing the flow. As the pipe in the collection point got choked, water flowed out into the rooms, wetting the floor and other items, he said.  

However, no materials or books were damaged, he clarified.  

The Public Works Department has now made the water from the roof directly flow out, instead of getting collected in the point and then directing it outside. 

Visitors at the library said there was a bad stench for two days as the carpets got drenched due to the rain.

Table fans and driers were seen running to dry the wet floor.

