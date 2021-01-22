Rainwater conservation stressed

MADURAI

Nehru Yuva Kendra, which functions under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the district administration jointly organised an awareness programme on rainwater conservation here on Thursday.

Collector T. Anbalagan participated in the programme, ‘Catch the rain - where it falls, when it falls.’ The main aim of the programme was to create awareness among the youth of water conservation, rainwater harvesting, reuse of water and sensitising the villagers to the need to conserve water and minimise wastage.

S. Senthil Kumar, District Youth Officer and Assistant Director, Nehru Yuva Kendra, delivered the welcome address.