For the second consecutive day, rain pounded Madurai city for about an hour on Saturday evening leaving several areas inundated and leading to traffic disruptions along arterial roads.

Some of the areas like Goripalayam where the bridge construction works are underway, traffic was blocked for a while.

In other places like Aavin Junction, Melur Road and Anna Nagar junction though the traffic was not heavy, there was rainwater inundation slowing down vehicular movement.

