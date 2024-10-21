Rains expose fault lines time and again, but no lasting solutions in sight

The overnight rain in the city and rural areas of Madurai on Sunday exposed the fault lines in the administration and proved yet again that the authorities would never learn lessons from the past happenings, a cross-section of people say.

Though Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issues rain forecast for every week, it is not productively utilised by the administrators to combat challenges like flooding, damage to roads, water inundation, etc.

After Madurai city alone recorded 73.6 mm rain on Sunday, officials from the Disaster Management Department said the recorded rainfall was nearly on par with the IMD forecast. Though the instant damages could not be prevented, the corporation could focus on strengthening the infrastructure to prevent repeated occurrences of water logging.

Water logging continues to be major problem in places such as Central Vegetable Market near Mattuthavani, K.K. Nagar, Sellur, Melur Road off MGR bus stand, Periyar bus stand, girder bridge at Maninagaram, K. Pudur, Anna Nagar, Gokhale Road, Chinna Chokkikulam, Goripalayam, etc.

Shopkeepers at central market say that their whenever it rains, the market and nearby areas get inundated and the many representations made to the authorities to prevent water-logging were in vain. “We do loading and unloading only at night and it is near impossible to do it in knee-deep water,” said one of the shopkeepers.

“When a fully loaded lorry moves out of the market into the waterlogged road, we fear that it may topple due to the big potholes,” says Maruthu, a lorry driver. “If it gets stuck in the slush or topples due to the potholes, our owners will make us bear the expenses for any loss,” he says.

“Since the potholes get deeper as days pass, it takes all out ingenuity to negotiate them. Since roads in the market vicinity are usually used by fully-loaded heavy vehicles, well-laid strong roads but the authorities just do patch works which only worsen the road condition further,” he says.

Same is the case with roads in K.K. Nagar. As only patch works are done instead of relaying roads, potholes emerge again within two months. Residents of the housing board complex in K.K. Nagar say the problem of water-logging outside their complex persists for more than a year now. “As the roads are not laid flat, rainwater settles on the road margins and sometimes even mixes with sewage,” they say.

Responding to the complaints of poor maintenance of roads, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan says only when water stagnation on roads is prevented, the roads can be maintained properly. “Even roads that were laid last year are in a bad shape. Just by clearing the 229 km stretch of storm water drains in the city, water stagnation can be prevented and by not letting water stagnate on road, the roads can also be maintained well,” he says.

Lack of coordination between officials of Public Works Department and corporation is another obstacle in carrying out essential works to prevent flooding or stagnation, he says.

“If water from Sellur ‘kanmoi’ flows into Vaigai river smoothly, areas near the tank will never get flooded. But, citing fund crunch, the authorities do not carry out any work to prevent flooding,” he says. “When the channels and ‘kanmois’ are brimming with rainwater, it is impossible to carry out any preventive measures,” he says.

And without preventive work, there is no use in worrying afterwards, he says.

Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar says compared to the previous rain problems, the Sunday’s rain issue was handled well by the corporation. “Though there was water logging, it was all cleared by morning,” he says.

He says they do work in tandem with PWD in clearing waterbodies to prevent flooding.