Rains continue to lash Tirunelveli

Rains continued to lash Tirunelveli, with Sengottai recording 76mm of rainfall — the highest in the district.

Although the intensity of the showers reduced on Saturday, rain lashed the city with ferocity on Sunday, causing dams to brim quickly. Tirunelveli town’s tanks filled up during the rains, promising recharge of groundwater.

Rainfall recorded in other parts of the district were as follows: Gundar dam 49, Palayamkottai 37, Sankarankovil and Tirunelveli 35, Ramanathi dam 30, Sivagiri 26, Cheranmahadevi and Tenkasi 19, Ayakudi 14.6, Ambasamuthiram 3, Servalaaru, Nanguneri and Kadananathi dam 1. Dams in the district began filling up, and water flowing into Kadananthi, Ramanathi and Gundar dams was allowed to flow out.

The water level in Papanasam dam and Servalar dam was 132.4 ft and 145.67 ft respectively and the inflow was 1,317 cusecs and 542 cusecs.

Falls closed to public

Due to heavy rain, the Main Falls, Five Falls and Tiger Falls in Courtallam were closed to the public.