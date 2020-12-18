Tirunelveli records 15% deficit rainfall

156 irrigation tanks remain dry

Though storage level in dams especially in Manimuthar, Papanasam and Servalar reservoirs is quite comfortable and farmers are busy with ‘pisanam’ paddy season operations, the district has so far experienced 15% deficit rainfall.

Consequently, 156 - 66 of the 740 system tanks and 90 of the 550 rain-fed tanks - of the 1,290 irrigation tanks in the district are still bone dry.

Addressing the farmers’ grievances meet held on Friday even as agriculturists participated in the meet from Agriculture Extension Offices across the district, Collector Vishnu said the district, which used to get 814.80 mm of rainfall till December, had received 695.37 mm of rainfall till December 17 which was 15% less than the average. While dams had 91.42% of water during the corresponding period last year, reservoirs now have 84.44% of water revealing that the rainfall in the catchment areas was not so impressive.

With the rainfall received so far, the district witnessed cultivation of paddy during the current ‘pisanam’ season on about 14,261 hectare and it was expected to go up further before December-end. Moreover, cultivation of cereals on 757 hectares, grams on 6,629 hectares, cotton on 653 hectares, sugarcane on 31 hectares and oilseeds on 674 hectares had been completed.

“Since water for ‘pisanam’ paddy season and other farming operations is available now, chemical fertilizers, certified seeds, pesticides and other agro inputs have been stocked adequately. Besides instructing traders to sell these goods as per the prescribed price, checks are being conducted for seizing inferior quality seeds. So far, 12.67 tonnes of substandard seeds worth about ₹33.50 lakh has been seized,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Since the district has received ₹ 10.68 crore towards grant for installing micro irrigation equipment such as drips and sprinklers in farms for nourishing horticultural crops, the Collector urged farmers to make use of this opportunity to save water.

Mr. Vishnu exhorted all corn growers to insure the crop by paying the premium of ₹ 268.50 per acre towards the insured sum of ₹ 17,900 and the banana cultivators to pay ₹3,211 per acre.

“Since the farmers of Ervadi, Moolaikkaraipatti, Nanguneri, Poolam, Vinayanarayanayam, Munneerpallam, Radhapuram, Samooharengapuram, Thisaiyanvilai, Levingipuram, Pazhavoor, Panagudi and Valliyoor firkas have been notified for insuring banana, farmers can get the insured sum of ₹ 64,220 per acre by paying this premium in case of crop loss,” Mr. Vishnu said.