Heavy rain in Ramanathapuram and Dindigul

Schools remain closed and departure of trains rescheduled

There was widespread rain across Ramanathapuram district since Wednesday evening.

Rameswaram recorded 76.20 mm of rainfall followed by Pamban 42.10 and Thangachimadam 30.50 mm during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Public Works Department officials said.

Meanwhile, Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat declared a holiday for schools on Thursday and presided over a review meeting with officials from various departments.

The district was witnessing sharp showers in many locations since morning, revenue officials said and added that low-lying areas in Paramakudi and R.S. Mangalam were being constantly monitored.

The Collector said that the district administration had set up a special control room and helpline number for public to get any assistance. The officials said that public can contact toll free number at 1077.

Revenue and disaster management wing can also be reached at 04567 230060 and Whatsapp 7708711334.

The disaster management officials said that they had trained first responders and shared the mobile numbers at block levels and taluk levels. They identified 42 low-lying areas and ensured that there was no untoward incident.

The PWD engineers, who were monitoring the tanks, said that there was no alarm as most of the tanks were yet to reach the maximum level. The Fisheries Department officials said that the fishermen in the coastal pocket had been adequately instructed not to venture into the sea. Officials did not issue tokens during the last four to five days.

There was a substantial drop in arrival of tourists at Rameswaram in view of the rain, a tourism officer said. Though they have not prohibited public from visiting spots like Arichalmunai and Dhanushkodi, there was thin attendance at these places.

Collectors had declared a holiday for schools in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi following heavy rain, a press release said.

Dindigul

Kodaikanal experienced heavy rain since 3 p.m., according to reports reaching here. Several other parts in the district, including Palani and Batlagundu, experienced widespread rain. There was heavy rain in Theni, Bodinayakkanur, Cumbum, Andipatti and Gudalur areas.

Many parts in Madurai city experienced rain from 2 p.m. and several low-lying areas were inundated. Waterlogging complaints poured in from people in areas like Periyar Bus Stand, Goripalayam, Arapalayam and BB Kulam. There was rain in the peripheries too affecting normal life since afternoon.

Many vehicle users got stuck in the middle of the road and traffic was hit in many parts of the city, a traffic police at Tallakulam junction said.

Trains rescheduled

Meanwhile, the departure of two express trains has been delayed due to water-logging on tracks in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

Train No. 16235 Thoothukudi-Mysuru Express that was scheduled to leave Thoothukudi at 5.15 p.m. was rescheduled to leave at 9.15 p.m.

Train No. 12694 Thoothukudi-Chennai Egmore Pearl City Express, scheduled to leave Thoothukudi at 8.15 p.m., was rescheduled to leave at 12.15 a.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, Train No. 06667 Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli Special Train was fully cancelled, a press release said.