Minister visits rain-hit areas

09 November 2021 23:08 IST

Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat declared holiday for schools on Wednesday as the rain lashed the coastal district during the last 24 hours,.

Meanwhile, Industry Minister Thangam Thennarasu who is now posted as the Monitoring Minister for the district, toured the rain hit areas in Rameswaram, Ramanathapuram municipal limits and the Big Tank.

Speaking to reporters, he said all preventive measures had been taken. Apart from deploying personnel from the police and disaster management, volunteers and NGOs were engaged in assisting the official machinery.

He admitted that roads leading to Rameswaram, an important pilgrim and tourist spot, were in a bad shape. He assured that after the rain stopped, basic amenities would be taken up in a phased manner.

He said that top priority would be accorded now to save people from the rain and provide them with food and shelter. The district had lost two lives in the rain, 66 dwellings were partly damaged and seven fully damaged in the rain.

Earlier, he held a review meeting with Collector Mr Shankar Lal Kumawat and a team explained various steps being taken to face the rain across the district. Ramanathapuram MP Nawaz Kani, MLAs Kadarbatcha Muthuramalingam and Murugesan, former ministers Sundararajan and Satyamoorthy were present.