Widespread rain in southern districts

THOOTHUKUDI

09 November 2021 19:00 IST

Holiday declared for schools in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi

Widespread rain lashed Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday left many low-lying areas inundated.

Collectors of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi district declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

Overnight rain forced the residents to stay indoors throughout the day in Thoothukudi. Though the district administration declared a local holiday on account of ‘Soorasamharam,’ there was no public movement due to incessant rain. The rain forced civic authorities to focus on pumping water from low-lying areas, which were inundated.

Residents in Bryant Nagar, Chidambara Nagar, Anna Nagar, Toovipuram, Kurinji Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Muthammal Colony, SBI Colony, Lourdammalpuram and Rajagopal Nagar remained indoors due to the continuous drizzle and sharp showers throughout the day. “The rain started on Monday evening and continued till now,” said Samuel of Bryant Nagar.

Corporation officials said water was being pumped out with giant motors in at least 15 locations. More and more calls were being attended to, they said.

Agriculture Department officials said they would inspect areas to drain the water after the rain stopped. However, many farmers were distressed over the rainfall as they cannot drain the water from their fields. “If it rained non-stop, standing crops may be spoiled,” they added.

According to PWD officials, the rainfall recorded in various places during the 24 hours was (in mm): Oddapidaram 90, Kovilpatti 53, Tiruchendur 41.2, Vedanatham 35, Thoothukudi 30.5, Kazhugumalai 30, Vilathikulam 28, Kayalpattinam 27, Ettayapuram 26.5, Srivaikundam 26, Kulasekarapattinam, Kadambur and Sattankulam 25 each, Kayathar 24, Maniyachi 23, Kadalkudi 20, Soorankudi 18 and Keezha Arasadi 12.

Tenkasi

Collector Gopala Sundararaj declared holiday for schools and colleges in Tenkasi district following widespread rain. Many residential areas were inundated and normal life was hit. Sivagiri recorded a rainfall of 82 mm, Gundar dam 48 mm and Shencottah 46 mm.

Tirunelveli

Collector V. Vishnu declared a holiday for schools on Tuesday in view of heavy rain since Monday night in many parts of the district. If the situation continued, all the educational institutions might be shut for another day, an official in the School Education Department said.