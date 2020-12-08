Fresh bout of rain in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

No significant rainfall in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts

While the stagnant rainwater at several places in the coastal town is yet to be drained, the rain that lashed the town on Tuesday morning made the life miserable as rainwater entered several houses.

While there was no significant rainfall in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts since Tuesday morning, Thoothukudi had fresh spell to keep the Corporation personnel on tenterhooks once again. As the water woes worsened with one more round of showers on Tuesday morning, the people staged road roko at 7 places demanding immediate steps to drain the knee-deep stagnant water at several places.

When the people blocked vehicular traffic at St. Mary’s Colony, Lourdhammalpuram, State Bank Colony, Selvanayagapuram, Ambedkar Nagar, St. Thomas Higher Secondary School and the Fourth Gate area, the officials had tough time in pacifying the protestors.

Even as the already stagnant water was yet to be drained, the fresh round of rain on Tuesday compounded the problems further in Chidambara Nagar, Bryant Nagar, Boltonpuram, Masilamani Nagar, Anna Nagar, Tooveypuram, Lourdhammalpuram, Poobalarayarpuram, St. Mary’s Colony, State Bank Colony, KTC Nagar, Selvanayagapuram, Muthammal Colony, P and T Colony, Teachers’ Colony, Kathirvel Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Caldwell Colony, Vetrivelpuram, Samuelpuram, Chinnakannupuram, Fatima Nagar, Muthiahpuram, Aththimarappatti and Kurinji Nagar where the rainwater entered in good number of houses in some places.

The stagnant water at Government Medical College Hospital, district court complex, judges quarters, Commercial Taxes Office, Thoothukudi South Police Station, old and new corporation buildings gave nightmarish experience to the public coming to these places in large number everyday.

The rainwater easily entered the houses since the level of the roads has been increased in several places under the ongoing ‘Smart City’ project work.

Besides mobilising its men and material, Thoothukudi Corporation has sourced 154 pumps and 19 tankers from Tiruchi and Nagercoil Corporations, Cumbum, Theni, Bodi, Sattur and Aruppukottai municipalities to intensify its intense fight against stagnant rainwater.

“Following good showers, groundwater level in the port town has come up close to the top of the surface of the ground. So, even after the stagnant rainwater is pumped out, the rapid groundwater aquifer makes our job tougher,” said a corporation official.

Rainfall recorded in the district till 8 a.m. was (in mm): Ettaiyapuram 25, Kayalpattinam and Soorangudi 13 each, Srivaikundam 8, Kovilpatti 7, Thoothukudi 6, Vaippar 5, Kadalkudi and Kayathar 4 each, Sattankulam 3.60, Vilathikulam 3 and Kazhugumalai 2.