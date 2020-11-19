Stagnant rainwater causes hardship to residents

Though rain has subsided a lot, the rainwater stagnating at several places gives nightmarish experience to the residents who resorted to road roko in one place after rainwater entered some of their houses.

Corporation officials removed the sand deposited in stormwater drainage that chocked water flow in Anna Nagar near High Ground in Palayamkottai.

“When the Regional Water Analysis Centre was built across the channel, we informed the officials that it would result in accumulation of sand in the channel and flooding of Anna Nagar. As they did not take the issue seriously, we’re getting affected whenever it rains heavily,” residents said.

As rainwater entered some of the houses in Manakaavalanpillai Nagar in Palayamkottai, residents staged road roko on Tiruchendur Road. They alleged that the houses constructed by encroaching stormwater drain were the reason behind the problem. When the officials tried to pacify them, they refused to give up the agitation saying that the officials give only promises to end the agitations. But, they do not remove encroachments. “We will disperse only after the encroachments are removed,” they said. Officials pacified them with the assurance that the issue would be sorted out within a week.

Situation in the Aditanar Colony in Ward 18 of Tirunelveli Corporation is worse as the rainwater has scattered the sewage already stagnating in the third street.

“The sewage discharged from Srinivasa Nagar, Ayya Mudaliyar Nagar, near marriage hall and the first and the second streets of Aditanar Colony has stagnated in our street. Though we’ve submitted petitions to the officials on various occasions, no action was taken to drain the sewage. Now, the recent rain has worsened the situation further,” complained P. Velkani, one of the residents.

After the overnight intermittent drizzle on Wednesday, the district did not experience any rain on Thursday.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Palayamkottai – 72, Nambiyar Dam – 37, Radhapuram – 30, Kodumudiyar Dam – 25, Papanasam Dam – 21, Nanugneri – 20, Ambasamudram – 15.40, Tirunelveli – 15, Cheranmahadevi – 11, Servalar Dam – 9 and Manimuthar Dam – 4.

In Tenkasi also, no rain was reported in any part of the district. Flood in all the waterfalls in Courtallam subsided a lot on Thursday. The heavy floods in Main Falls that brought down rocks and huge branches of trees have damaged the floor tiles laid near the waterfalls and the nearby dressing room. The bridge connecting the Main Falls with the Sannidhi Bazaar got submerged on Wednesday.

Since the flood subsided considerably on Thursday, the Courtallam town panchayat personnel cleared the branches and the rocks even as Collector G.S. Sameeran monitored it.

Rainfall in the district: Gadana Dam – 45, Gundar Dam – 43, Sankarankovil – 36, Shencottai – 31, Sivagiri – 26, Ramanadhi Dam – 15, Karuppanadhi and Adavinainar Dams – 13, Aayikudi – 10.60 and Tenkasi – 8.60.

While Tirunelveli and Tenkasi did not experience considerable rainfall on Wednesday night, Thoothukudi experienced widespread rainfall. The recently repaired Public Works Department irrigation tank at Vellaaram near Ottapidaaram that attained its maximum capacity was about to breach.

“Since the PWD officials did not inspect the renovation work, the work was not carried out properly. The tank may suffer breach any time now. If it breached, it will seriously affect the nearby villages such as Katcheri Thalavaipuram, Jegaveerapandiapuram, Mela Seithalai and Keezha Seithalai,” alleged the farmers, who mobilized their resources to take preventive measures.

Rainfall in the district: Ottapidaaram – 118, Srivaikundam – 78, Maniyaachi – 63, Kadambur – 49, Kaayalpattinam – 46, Tiruchendur – 44, Kayathar – 43, Soorangudi – 42, Vaippaar – 34, Vilaathikulam and Ettaiyapuram – 30, Kovilpatti – 25, Vedanaththam – 20, Kulasekarapattinam – 19, Kaadalkudi – 18, Sattankulam – 17, Kazhugumalai – 16, Thoothukudi – 14.20 and Keezha Arasadi – 8.

Barring Mayilaadi, all other parts of Kanniyakumari experienced only drizzle in the past 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Rainfall in the district: Mayilaadi – 43, Kottaaram – 19, Aaralvaimozhi – 16, Kannimaar – 14, Chittar I – 12, Perunchaani Dam – 10, Puththen Dam and Nagercoil – 9, Eraniel – 8, Kurunthancode – 7, Aanaikidangu, Adaiyaamadai and Maambazhathuraiyar Dam – 5, Mukkadal Dam, Chittar II, Surulacode and Bhoothapandi – 4, Kozhiporevilai – 3, Petchipaarai Dam and Mullankinaavilai – 2,