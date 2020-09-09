Rain lashes several parts of Madurai

MADURAI

09 September 2020 21:18 IST

Madurai city witnessed heavy rain here on Wednesday.

Rain lashed several parts of the city including Veli streets and Periyar Bus Stand in the evening. Areas near the bus stand were waterlogged and many had to wade through ankle-deep water.

Tamil Nadu Textile Merchants Association secretary Ashraf Tayub, whose shop is located on Town Hall Road, said the area was in a terrible shape after the rain as roads have not been laid there for a very long time.

The corporation, which has dug roads in the area, is yet to either completely finish the work or lay temporary patch-up work. We hope the local body understands problems faced by commercial establishments in the area. In many ways, Town Hall Road could be considered a gateway to Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, he says.