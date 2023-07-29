Rain water stagnation on New Natham Road, a cause of concern

July 29, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - Madurai

Four months after inauguration of the elevated corridor on New Natham Road, rain water stagnation on the service road is a matter of concern for road users.

At a DISHA meeting held in June, the issue of draining of rain water from the elevated corridor on the road below was discussed.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials admitted that gushing of water that flows on the carriage way of the road on the ground level in some parts under the 7.3-km-long elevated corridor. The higher force at which the water flows during the time of rain, forms a thick sheet over the road which could force speeding vehicles to skid.

Claiming that proper drainage facility has been constructed along the road, NHAI officials said that the issue of water not properly draining would be looked into.

However, stagnation of water on the carriage way is reported even hours after rains subsided in some parts of the stretch.

Rain water stagnating in front of the State Bank of India regional office on Melur Road with a pool of water so big that the water submerges almost one and half portion of the width of the two-way service road between Periyar statue junction and Kakkan statue junction.

As a result, all vehicles passing through the stretch avoid the left lane to stay away from water and tend to go on the extreme right side of the service way.

Since, water stagnation is reported close to the exit point of the ramp meant for vehicles to climb down on Melur Road, the danger of accidents is looming large between vehicles coming from the bridge and those coming from service road.

The depth of water stagnating on the carriage way at the two stretches, one near the DIG office, is almost three inches and it takes at least two hours to drain complete. Similar water stagnation is reported at the DRO Colony bus stop also.

Providing proper drainage facility before the onset of monsoon, which is round the corner, will prevent accidents as speed of the vehicles have increased after widening of the road.