Rain returns to battered Thoothukudi

11 January 2021 22:06 IST

Even as the coastal town limps back to normalcy after water-logging caused by heavy rainfall, it to back to square one afiter ncessant drizzle drenched the town since Sunday night.

Following heavy downpour during December, the Corporation had to work overtime to drain stagnant rainwater by pumping it out to assuage the sufferings of the people.

Even as the urban civic body was making significant progress in the exercise, the rain returned on Sunday to make the work tougher.

After incessant drizzle on Sunday night, the town experienced rain on Monday to cause pools of rainwater at several places, forcing the Corporation to resume its work.

The unexpected rain also badly affected Pongal sale.

Since the Tamirabharani is experiencing flood following rain in catchment areas of Papanasam and Manimuthar Dams, which are already overflowing, members of the public had been cautioned not to take bath in the river.

As all the system tanks in the district brim with water, the surplus in the river has been allowed to go waste into the sea.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Tiruchendur – 24, Kaayalpattinam – 31, Vilaathikulam – 2, Kaadalkudi – 4, Vaipaar – 19, Soorankudi – 37, Kovilpatti – 1, Ottapidaaram – 24, Maniyaachi – 5, Vedanaththam – 47, Keezha Arasadi – 21, Ettaiyapuram – 1, Sattankulam – 16.60, Srivaikundam – 29 and Thoothukudi – 35.