Rain results in boulders blocking ghat section

KODAIKANAL

The widespread rain in the upper Kodaikanal resulted in boulders blocking the ghat section between Adukkam and Kodaikanal on Sunday. As a result, villagers from the hamlets could not go to Periakulam and Kodaikanal as buses could not be operated.

The incessant rains had also pulled out small trees from roadside and uprooted at least in five locations blocking the road. After information was passed on, the Highways engineers reached the spot and removed the boulders.

The villagers suggested to keep sand-bags available as the rainl may further lead to minor landslides since the soil had loosened in the edges. The Highways officials said that from Monday morning, normalcy would be restored.

Two killed

SIVAGANGA

Two youth, who were riding on a motorcycle, were killed in a road accident after they allegedly collided head on with a TNSTC bus coming on the opposite direction. The third person on the two-wheeler suffered minor injuries and has been admitted to the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

Police said that N Aravind Bharati (18) of Avarangadu, Muruganantham (19) of Vanakaruppu SIPCOT and Rajesh (19) of Tirupachethi were proceeding on a two-wheeler from Tirupathur to Sivaganga.

As they were going, the TNSTC bus hit head-on in which the trio were thrown off the vehicle. In the impact, Aravind and Muruganantham died on the spot, while Rajesh, who had suffered abrasion all over the body, was rushed to the GH. Traffic resumed after 30 minutes, police said.

Woman dies

RAMANATHAPURAM

Muthurakku, 50, wife of Baluchami of Uchipuli, was killed in a road accident, when a speeding car, which was coming from behind hit her reportedly near Pirapanvalasai on Sunday.

Police said that initial inquiries revealed that Muthurakku was returning home from a church in Thangachimadam. As she was approaching Pirapanvalasai, she had taken a right turn to a petrol bunk when the vehicle coming from behind hit her. In a serious condition, she was rushed to Uchipuli PHC in a 108 emergency ambulance. However, doctors declared her brought dead. The car driver Boston Antony Nelson of Kalakkad has been detained.