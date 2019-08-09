Rain raises water level in dams

The level in the Papanasam dam rose to 85.50 feet on Friday - an increase of 8 feet from 77.50 feet on Thursday – following 31 mm rainfall in catchment areas.

After two months were lost without any decent rainfall, monsoon has intensified in the past few days.

In the past two days, water level in the dam has increased by 20 feet following the rains.

However, Manimuthar dam experienced only a marginal increase of storage level from Thursday’s 54 feet to 56.75 feet on Friday morning as the catchment areas registered precipitation of just 3.40 mm.

Similarly, the level in Kodumudiyar, Gadana, Karuppanadhi and Adavinainar dams has also gone up substantially while Gundar has reached its maximum capacity of 36 feet. However, water level in Vadakku Pachaiyar dam and Nambiyar dam stood only at 2.75 feet and 9.44 feet respectively owing to poor influx of water.

Visitors were not allowed to take bath in the Nambiyar stream at Thirukkurunkudi and Pachaiyar stream at Kalakkad due to heavy flow of water.

As all waterfalls at Courtallam - Main Falls, Five Falls and Old Courtallam Falls - continued to swell for the third day on Friday, people were not allowed to take bath in them. Those who tried to take bath in the water flowing from the waterfalls were also stopped and sent back by the police. The flood converted the Five Falls into ‘Three Falls’ in the morning with water flowing menacingly.

While the Western Ghats and the places close to the hilly region are getting decent rainfall, far off towns like Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli had to be content with pleasant weather and mild drizzle on Friday.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Gundar dam 67; Adavinainar dam 65; Shencottai 49; Tenkasi 44; Karuppanadhi dam 36; Papanasam dam 31; Servalar dam 27; Aayikudi 26.80; Kodumudiyar dam and Sivagiri 20 each, Gadananadhi dam 11; Ambasamudram 10; Kalakkad 8.40; Radhapuram and Sankarankoil 8 each; Kannadiyan channel 6.40; Ramanadhi dam 5; Manimuthar dam 3.40, Nanguneri 3; Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli and Cheranmahadevi 1 each.