Rain preparedness: 6,000 volunteers to play catalyst role

Collector K. Senthil Raj releases training booklet on disaster management at the Collectorate in Thoothukudi on Monday.

08 November 2021 18:44 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

In a massive show of preparedness following the onset of northeast monsoon, Thoothukudi district had identified 6,000 volunteers to play a catalyst role between the public and the official machinery, according to Collector K. Senthil Raj.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said the objective of having these volunteers was to primarily carry the government’s messages to the people during the rainy days. Also, the volunteers would give feedback to the officials about the needs of the people in remote and isolated areas.

For instance, the dos and don’ts to be followed during rainfall would be disseminated to the people, and interaction with the locals, the problems such as waterlogging and stagnation and fast-filling tanks in the taluks would be gathered by these volunteers and shared with the officials for action.

Training was being imparted to these volunteers at taluk level. The volunteers include those from the NSS, NCC, Nehru Yuva Kendra and the Indian Red Cross Society, Dr. Senthil Raj said, adding another 1,030 first responders were ready to handle any crisis. With 30 first responders for each block, the district was comfortably placed to handle monsoon-related issues.

The Collector said out of 639 tanks in the district, 74 had full capacity of water from the rain. Though there was not much rain in Kayathar and Kadambur blocks, the inflow into the Korampallam tank was very thin.

From the past rainfall in the district, 36 vulnerable spots have been identified and 97 relief centres kept ready. In case of any inundation in any residential areas, the public would be shifted to the relief centres. Basic amenities are in place in these centres, Dr Senthil Raj said and added that there were not any tangible damages to the standing crops so far in the district.

The Horticulture and Agriculture department officials were in touch with the farmers and water was being drained from the fields. As many as 75 dwellings were partly damaged and six fully damaged in the rain.

About 15 milch animals and cattle had died and two persons were killed in lightning. Relief was being given to the legal heirs as per the guidelines of the Chief Minister.

DRO Kannabiran, Additional Collector Saravanan, Assistant Collector (Training) Sruthanjay Narayanan and officials from the revenue and other departments were present.