Rain likely to continue till Tuesday in Tirunelveli, says Collector

December 17, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Unprecedented rainfall since Saturday night has hit normal life in Tirunelveli district and, according to the forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department, the rain will continue till Tuesday afternoon in the region.

Speaking to media persons, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said the 24-hour rainfall recorded in the district stood at an average of 25.5 cm with Servalaru recording a low of 17 cm and Manjolai a high of 35.5 cm. Officials from multiple departments were closely monitoring the rainfall reports received from rain gauge stations in the district.

While the carrying capacity in Tamirabharani river was around 85,000 cusecs to 1 lakh cusecs, it stood at 33,640 cusecs now and might increase during the night. The officials proposed to release up to 45,000-48,000 cusecs in phases. “We are taking all precautions as the tail-end areas should not get flooded,” he responded to a query.

In 1993, rainfall was reported only in forest areas of the district, while now a major part of the district, including the city and its peripheries, were experiencing heavy downpour.

Asked about the evacuation measures, he said the district had been divided into five zones and officials from revenue, fire, Tangedco and State Disaster Management Relief departments were engaged in moving people from low-lying areas to relief camps. There were no issues with regard to accommodation as 843 relief camps were ready and basic needs were in place, Dr Karthikeyan said.

The Corporation officials were also geared to clear waterlogging areas and 60 JCBs were at the disposal of officials and would be moved wherever necessary. As a precautionary measure, power lines had been switched off. Only after the waterlogging had been cleared or when there were no incidents of tree fall or electric wires snapping, power would be resumed, he clarified.

The NDRF had despatched 75 personnel (three teams) and SDRF had 90 men (three teams) to support the ground teams. He appealed to residents to remain indoors and not to venture out unnecessarily.

With rain forecast till Tuesday, the Collector declared a holiday for Monday (December 18) for all educational institutions. He also suggested that the private sector operate on skeleton strength and avoid large movement of people.

As a trial run, the Collector said the surplus water from the dams in Tirunelveli district were released in the flood carrier channel linking Tamirabharani, Karumeniyar and Nambiyar rivers after the storage in the reservoirs had reached its maximum level on Sunday.

Monitoring

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin in a press release announced that the NE monsoon was unprecedented in the four southern districts of Tamil Nadu. He said the government had proposed to send senior IAS officers from different departments in Chennai to monitor the relief works in the four districts.

S. Nagarajan has been appointed as monitoring officer for Kanniyakumari district, R Selvaraj (Tirunelveli), P. Jothi Nirmala (Thoothukudi) and Sunsongam Jatak Siru in Tenkasi district.

Apart from this, senior officials from municipal administration led by G. Prakash, P. Ponniah, Kiran Gurala and S. Sivarasu would oversee the works in the four districts supervising the arrangements and requirements.

On instruction from Mr. Stalin, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu arrived at Tirunelveli and held discussions with the Collector and other officials at the Collectorate. Senior officers from Tangedco, Disaster Relief Management, Fire and Rescue Services, Revenue and other departments participated.

Exams postponed

The Anna University examinations scheduled on December 18 for affiliated colleges has been postponed for Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts. According to Controller of Examinations, the distance education programme examination is postponed only for Nagercoil centre due to heavy rain in the four districts. The revised scheduled would be informed later.

