Rain lashes Thoothukudi

Updated - November 15, 2024 07:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, 15/11/2024: Rain lashing in Thoothukudi on Friday. Photo: Rajesh N

Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, 15/11/2024: Rain lashing in Thoothukudi on Friday. Photo: Rajesh N | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Thoothukudi district on Friday experienced widespread rain on Friday with continuous showers in the morning and heavy rain in the evening. Several low-lying areas in and around Thoothukudi were inundated.

As per the reports of Indian Meteorological Department, (IMD) the northeast monsoon has intensified across Tamil Nadu. A cyclonic circulation persisting at an altitude of 1.5 km above the sea level over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Sri Lankan coastal region, is expected to bring a wet spell punctuated with heavy rain in several districts, including Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Ramanathapuram. The IMD has also forecasted gale of 35 to 45 kmph in the coastal areas of southern Tamil Nadu.

Rainfall recorded in the region over the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Friday are as follows (in mm): Tiruchendur 60, Srivaikuntam 5, Kayalpattinam 30, Thoothukudi 3, Kulasekarapattinam 50, Kazhugumalai 21, and Kayathar 23.

Published - November 15, 2024 07:53 pm IST

