Rain lashes Rameswaram, Kodaikanal and Thoothukudi

MADURAI

06 December 2020 20:46 IST

Inundation of low-lying areas, cold and power cuts affect normal life

Many places in southern districts, including Rameswaram, Thangachimadam, Kodaikanal and Thoothukudi, experienced heavy rain on Sunday. Inundation of low-lying areas and power cuts affected normal life in several areas.

The depression over the Gulf of Mannar remained close to Ramanathapuram coast and turned into a well-marked low pressure area on Saturday. According to IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by wind with a velocity of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, was predicted in the region in the next 48 hours.

Ramanathapuram Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, accompanied by Sub-Collector N.O. Sukhaputra, visited Amirthapuram Colony, Natarajapuram Fishermen Colony and a relief centre in South Karayar, on Sunday.

A majority of the people at the relief centre wanted to go home. However, the officials appealed to them to stay in the centre for one or two more days. The officials at the control room in Ramanathapuram said they received calls about flooding in Aranmanai Salai, Vandikara Theru and Chinnakadai. Sewage flowed on roads in some places.

Many parts of Kodaikanal town and interior hills experienced intermittent rain. Saturday night was very cold and people remained indoors on Sunday too. The market area had a thin attendance. Many shopping centres wore a deserted look. Officials have appealed to tourists to avoid visiting the hill station at least for another three days due to slippery stretches on the ghat section.

On Friday, vehicles were stranded in Palani-Kodaikanal ghat section for at least four hours after trees were uprooted. Palani and peripheries experienced heavy rainfall during the day.

There was no electricity in Rameswaram, Pamban and Thangachimadam since Friday. Tangedco officials told the residents that power supply was snapped as a precaution. Members of Left parties, however, staged demonstrations, demanding immediate resumption of power supply.

In Thoothukudi, Bryant Nagar, Chidambaram Nagar and other areas were inundated following continuous rains. The officials were pumping out rain water with the aid of over 100 motors and through tankers.

In Dindigul district, Palani witnessed heavy rainfall.

A few pockets in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts experienced scattered rainfall during the day. The rain in the Western Gats and interior forests resulted in a steady inflow into reservoirs. The average annual rainfall deficit had narrowed down considerably in many southern districts, PWD officials said.

Virudhunagar district recorded an average rainfall of 10.46 mm on Saturday. Watrap registered the highest rainfall of 30 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday. This was followed by Rajapalayam (28 mm) and Srivilliputtur (12.6mm).

Rainfall reported in other places was (in mm): Tiruchuli 11.8, Aruppukottai 9, Kariyapatti 7.8, Kovilankulam 6.6, Pilavakkal 5.8, Virudhunagar 5, Sattur 3.4, Sivakasi 3 and Vembakottai 2.5.