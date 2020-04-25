Madurai

Rain lashes Madurai

People were caught unawares by the sudden downpour in Madurai on Friday evening, as seen at BB Kulam junction.

Rain lashed various parts of the city on Friday. Many low-lying areas were waterlogged and there were power cuts in some places. The rain came as a relief from the scorching heat of April.

B.B. Kulam, Goripalayam, Narimedu, Iyer Bungalow, S.S. Colony, Teppakulam, P and T Nagar, DRO Colony, K.K. Nagar, Gomathipuram, Palanganatham, Bethaniapuram and Kochadai received good rains. There was disruption in power supply in these areas. The rain which started around 3.45 p.m. lasted till 4.45 p.m.

A neem tree was uprooted near Teppakulam. Banana plantations in Achampathu were affected due to gutsy wind that accompanied the rain. In the suburbs and other places such as Othakadai, Manthikulam and Melur, there were mild showers.

