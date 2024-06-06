Rain lashes Madurai for the second consecutive day

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Madurai on Thursday evening, for the second consecutive day. It led to power outages in the city. Heavy rain was recorded in areas around Fatima College, Koodal Nagar, Sikandar Chavadi, Vilangudi and Arapalayam.

Tallakulam, Ponmeni, Madakulam, Kalavasal and Arasaradi received nominal rain. Other locations that received substantial rainfall are: Iyer Bungalow, Tiruppalai, K. Pudur, Moondrumavadi, Mattuthavani, Reserve Line, Tirupparankundram, Harveypatti, Tirunagar, Periyar Bus Stand, Palanganatham, Simmakkal, and S.S. Colony.

Water logging was also seen in several parts of the city as it rained heavily for the second consecutive day making it difficult for the commuters.

