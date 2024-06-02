Rain lashes Kalayarkoil, Tirupathur and Nerkuppai

Heavy rain lashed in Kalayarkoil union and Vittaneri panchayat. Residents heaved a sigh of relief as the sudden downpour helped in pulling down the mercury level considerably on Saturday night.

After the pre-monsoon rainfall, which hit many southern districts, many pockets in Sivaganga district witnessed rain.

The tiled-roof of a cow-shed in Udayavayal hamlet was damaged. Many old trees were uprooted in the habitation and three electric poles pulled down partially due to heavy wind. As a result, Tangedco officials had switched off the distribution as a precautionary measure.

The uprooted trees in the middle of the roads could not be cleared immediately. Vehicles were diverted.

Similarly, in Nerkuppai near Tirupathur, there was rain for over two hours on Saturday night. Many water bodies received water and timely desilting of the tanks had helped in ample storage, farmers said and added that the rain had given them hopes to commence farming activities soon.

