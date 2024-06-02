GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Rain lashes Kalayarkoil, Tirupathur and Nerkuppai

Published - June 02, 2024 06:01 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau
Many old trees were uprooted and electric poles were affected when strong winds and heavy rain lashed Sivaganga on Saturday night.

Many old trees were uprooted and electric poles were affected when strong winds and heavy rain lashed Sivaganga on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Heavy rain lashed in Kalayarkoil union and Vittaneri panchayat. Residents heaved a sigh of relief as the sudden downpour helped in pulling down the mercury level considerably on Saturday night.

After the pre-monsoon rainfall, which hit many southern districts, many pockets in Sivaganga district witnessed rain.

The tiled-roof of a cow-shed in Udayavayal hamlet was damaged. Many old trees were uprooted in the habitation and three electric poles pulled down partially due to heavy wind. As a result, Tangedco officials had switched off the distribution as a precautionary measure.

The uprooted trees in the middle of the roads could not be cleared immediately. Vehicles were diverted.

Similarly, in Nerkuppai near Tirupathur, there was rain for over two hours on Saturday night. Many water bodies received water and timely desilting of the tanks had helped in ample storage, farmers said and added that the rain had given them hopes to commence farming activities soon.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.