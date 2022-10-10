Rain lashes Dindigul for over four hours

Rainwater stagnating at the Collectorate Roundabout in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

The city received heavy rain for over four hours on Sunday night, resulting in inundation of many areas across Dindigul.

Commuters, especially office-goers and college students, found it difficult to use the roundabout near the Collectorate as well as Tiruchi road as waterlogging on both sides of it persisted without passage to drain out.

N. Ravi, a frequent user of the road, said that the waterlogging is a pressing issue on the stretch.

“It will take days for the rainwater to drain even after a light spell. Authorities need to set right this road before rain again,” he said.

Another passenger noted that the traffic flow on Old Karur Road is diverted here since the construction of a rail underpass was taken up. “Hence the vehicle movement is doubled and with such flooded roads, it makes commuting a bigger stress,” she added. The spell lasted between 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Residents of Nahal Nagar noted they had to wade through ankle-deep water and waterlogging at Balakrishnapuram, R.M. Colony, Thadikombu Road and Palani Bypass road in Dindigul. Rainwater entered the town panchayat office in Thadikombu as the windows were left open overnight.

Water levels in many local tanks, including Gopalasamudram, Chettinaickenpatti tank, and a tank on Siluvathur Road, increased.

According to the data provided by the district administration, Dindigul received a total of 79.8 mm rainfall, including 77.8 mm in Kamatchipuram.

Vedasandur and Vedasandur Tobacco Research Station recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the district with 80.2 mm each while a total of 14 mm and 10.9 mm of rainfall was recorded in Kodaikanal and boathouse respectively. Palani, Natham, Chatrapatti and Nilakottai recorded 22 mm, 14 mm, 12.2 mm and 9 mm respectively.