Rain in Virudhunagar and Dindigul districts

Eastern parts of Virudhunagar district on Tuesday received good rainfall with Tiruchuli recording the highest of 68.20 mm. I was followed by Kovilankulam 47.20 mm and Sattur 47 mm.

Rainfall recorded in other places (in mm) is: Aruppukottai 37, Vembakottai 27.30, Kariyapatti 20.20, Virudhunagar 11.80, Sivakasi 5, Watrap 3.60, Srivilliputtur 2 and Pilavakkal 1 mm. The average rainfall in the district was 22.53.

Among the eight small dams in the district, only Periyar Pilavakkal dam and Sasthakoil dam had significant storage.

The storage in the Periyar Pilavakkal dam was 49 mcft (maximum storage 192 mcft) and Sasthakoil 19.86 mcft (36.5 mcft).

Dindigul

Widespread rain lashed the town and peripheries during the last 24 hours and many low lying areas were inundated on Wednesday.

PWD officials said that Dindigul recorded 41.9 mm, Natham: 30, Kamakshipuram:111.9, Vedasandur: 51.2, Kodaikanal: 30, Palani: 32, Kodaikanal Boat Club: 34, Oddanchatram:25 and Nilakottai: 98 mm. In total, the district recorded 505 mm of rainfall, they added.

Heavy rain, accompanied by gutsy wind, on Tuesday destroyed hundreds of acres where horticultural crops, drumsticks, sapotta, goose berry, among others, were raised.

Farmers of Sikkupallampudur at V Pudukottai near Vedasandur, complained that many crops, which were ready for harvest in less than a month, were uprooted in the wind.

Trees which were over 15 years old fell down. A few dwellings, motor room and store room’s roof, which were covered with asbestos, were thrown off, farmers said.

In a petition submitted to the Collector M Vijayalakshmi, they urged her to visit the affected areas and take action for compensation.