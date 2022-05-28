Rain in Madurai

Madurai; Tamil Nadu; 28/05/2022. The skies opened up in Madurai on Saturday evening after a sweltering day, and to end Agni natchathiram on a wet note. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

It was a relief for Madurai residents as the city experienced good rain on Saturday evening for about an hour from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.. The weather in the city has been hot and humid in the last couple of days.

Areas like K.K. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Tallakulam, Goripalayam, Dr. Thangaraj Salai, Panagal Road, Yanaikal, Simmakkal, Nelpettai, Othakadai and other parts of the city received good rains in the evening.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel said that they did not receive any emergency calls. They said tree falling was not reported as it was not windy. The rain had left the roads in some parts of the city inundated. Some areas also witnessed traffic snarls due to the rain.