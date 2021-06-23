Rain in Madurai

Rainwater stagnating at Simmakkal in Madurai on Wednesday.

23 June 2021 20:16 IST

Madurai

After a hot and sultry day on Wednesday, Madurai city experiences downpour late in the evening. The showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning, continued for more than 30 minutes. Power cut was witnessed in many places.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel said that two instances of tree falling were reported at Ellis Nagar and Bethaniyapuram.

Advertising

Advertising

The tree that fell on a power line also disrupted power supply at Anna Nagar in Bethaniyapuram.

The rain will help the farmers of double-crop area in Madurai where farming activities have picked up after water was released for irrigation from Vaigai dam on time.