Rain in Karnataka spikes price of green chilli in Madurai

While prices of tomato and ladies’ fingers have gone down due to high harvest, price of green chilli has soared suddenly on Friday due to the unprecedented rain and flood in Mysore and neighbouring areas.

N. Chinna Mayan, president, Central Market Anaithu Viyabarigal Kootamaippu, said that the price rise of green chilli was due to decrease in harvest and damage to the crops in the rain that has lashed parts of Karnataka and Kerala.

“Samba chilli variety, which is usually procured from areas like Pavoorchatram, Kadayanallur and Mysore, has been affected. Another variety called bullet chilli usually procured from Oddanchatram has also dwindled,” he added.

Though the supply seemed normal, sudden increase in demand should be attributed to the continuous days like ‘Aadi,’ (Tamil Month) 18 followed by new Moon Day (Ammavasai), Mr. Mayan noted.

Rise in demand adding on to the reduction in supply has caused the price rise unprecedently, he added.

While this is the case with chilli, price of tomato has a sudden downfall from ₹ 65 to ₹ 20 now, he added. “The fruit is usually procured from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh due to low harvest in Tamil Nadu. But, this year, as our State farmers have enjoyed a good harvest, the price has dropped,” he said.

When the price of brinjal has increased from ₹ 60 to ₹ 80, the price of ladies’ fingers remains in the range of ₹10 to ₹20 for over a month, he added.

