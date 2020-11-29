Rain improves storage level in tanks

Water-filled Kannanenthal tank in Madurai.

29 November 2020 20:01 IST

Madurai

The water level has increased in most of the tanks in the city, following the recent spell of rains received during the northeast monsoon. With most of the tanks in the Vandiyur system and Sellur system having reached their optimum storage capacity, the residents are hopeful about the increase in groundwater levels in the city.

A Public Works Department (PWD) official said that surplus water had been discharged from one tank to the subsequent tank in the chain of tanks that feed Vandiyur tank. "The water level in Vandiyur tank has reached 75% of its total capacity. We are expecting the level to reach its maximum storage capacity this year," he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The water storage in Sellur tank has reached its optimum storage after a gap of four years, said the PWD official. "The surplus from the tank is currently being discharged through the Panthalkudi channel to the Vaigai," he added. However, water inundation was reported in a few low-lying streets of Kattabomman Nagar in Sellur near the Panthalkudi channel on Saturday, following the heavy rains witnessed in the city on Friday night.

The increased storage in the tanks will hugely help in recharging the underground water table in the city, said R. Jeyaprakash, a member of Kannanendhal Tank Water Users' Association. "Until three years back, garbage was dumped inside the tank and the groundwater would be available only at 600 feet. But, by storing water in the tank for the past three years, the groundwater level has drastically improved such that the groundwater level is available at 100 feet itself," he added.

Echoing his viewpoint, D.Raghavan, president of Gomathipuram-Thendral Nagar Residents' Welfare Association, said that with increased groundwater table in areas near Vandiyur tank, the residents are spending lesser amount of money for purchasing water from private tankers.

The increased flow of water in the Vaigai due to the recent rains has helped to divert water to Mariamman Teppakulam, said a Madurai Corporation official. "In addition, the old channels of the tank were cleared. As a result, the rainwater from nearby streets trickled into the temple tank," he added.

In Madakulam, Thenkal and Nilaiyur tanks, which receives water from Vaigai dam, water level has reached around 40% of their total capacity, said the PWD official. "Water from Vaigai dam will be released to Ramanathapuram district from Monday, then to Sivaganga and finally to Madurai districts. We are expecting the water storage to increase in these tanks following the release of water from Vaigai dam," he said.

Although the original ayacut area of the Madakulam tank has reduced, the tank plays an important role in recharging groundwater table in surrounding areas like SS Colony, TVS Nagar and Alagappan Nagar, said S. Suthanthira Amalraj, former Executive Engineer of PWD.