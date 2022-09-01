Rain hits normal life in Kodaikanal hills

Vehicle movement hit from Palani side, landslip at 13th hairpin bend

The widespread rainfall in the upper Kodaikanal has hit the normal life in the hill station. Vehicle movement from the plains, especially from Palani and Batlagundu, was either suspended or diverted as there were landslips on the ghat section.

According to highway officials, who were removing branches which had fallen since the previous night, the road leading to the upper hills suffered extensive damage on several stretches. The non-stop rainfall not only washed off roadside mud but also resulted in road cuts.

Workers were piling up sand bags and strengthening the roads to avoid any further damage as a temporary measure.

“ We cannot fix a deadline for completion of the work as rain continues to disrupt the restoration exercise,” an officer supervising the work at Savarikaadu ghat section said.

The Palani-Kodaikanal stretch was badly hit so that the officials in consultation with municipal authorities and the police decided to suspend heavy vehicles from going up as a precautionary measure. Many vehicles and tourists from Kodaikanal, who had planned to come down, were stranded in the hill station.

Kodai Lake was overflowing on Thursday due to heavy rain. Complaints of water logging along the lake flooded the municipal office. Many roadside shopkeepers said that the rainwater had inundated many shops.

The rain caused in floods in Silver Cascade, Bearshola Falls, among other tourism spots in Kodaikanal. Many residents stayed indoors and a few hoteliers said that they had to cancel reservation of rooms while some visitors, who had scheduled to check out, had to stay for a day more.

The municipal authorities said that they had opened the shutters from the lake and ensured that the surplus water was released. Villagers in remote interior hills here were stuck as they could not move their produces. A few people carried them on two-wheelers as the authorities said that heavy vehicles and even light commercial vehicles could not be permitted since the previous night.