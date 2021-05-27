Rain-hit farmers to get compensation, insurance benefits

NAGERCOIL

27 May 2021 19:52 IST

Assuring farmers that due compensation would be given to all agriculturists affected by the recent rain in the district, Minister for Information and Technology T. Mano Thangaraj on Thursday said the quantum of damage would be arrived at within a couple of days.

Speaking to reporters here before visiting the affected areas along with Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, he said relief operations had begun and officials drawn from various departments were jointly assessing the damage caused to crop and infrastructure.

Though the reservoirs of the district, especially Pechipparai and Perunchaani dams, had huge inflow, timely release of water from the dams averted massive damage to lives and property. But still, the heavy rain had damaged several houses. While 600 people from marooned areas had been shifted to relief camps, preliminary assessment revealed that banana cultivated on 650 hectares was destroyed following breaches in major irrigation tanks.

The quantum of the overall damage would be assessed within a day or two and the report would be submitted to the government through the Minister for Disaster Management.

Mr. Thangaraj said the district administration, based on the damage caused to crops and infrastructure, would prepare short-term and long-term plans to avert such damages in future. Farmers who had taken lands on lease would also get due compensation and benefits under the crop insurance scheme. There would be no shortage of paddy seeds for kannipoo paddy season.

The vaccine shortage would get sorted out shortly as the State government, besides getting vaccines from the Centre, would also purchase it through the recently floated global tender, he added.

The Ministers later visited Puththeri, Thiruppathisaaram, Eesaanthimangalam, Therisanangoppu, Agastheeswaram and Thengampudhur.