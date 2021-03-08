Rain-hit farmers say they will boycott polls

THOOTHUKUDI

Farmers of the district, who suffered heavy crop loss due to the unseasonal rain in mid-January last and are unable to get the compensation from the government following an order from the Election Commission of India, threatened to boycott the Assembly elections, if the disbursal of compensation of that started much ahead of poll notification was not resumed.

According to A. Varadharajan, president of ‘Karisal Bhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam’, the district witnessed an extensive damage to crop cultivated on over 1.70 lakh acres in mid-January due to the unseasonal rains even as the growers were ready for harvest.

Based on the appeal from the affected farmers, the district administration sent a comprehensive report to the State government after the joint survey by the departments of Revenue and Agriculture seeking compensation to the farmers who had suffered crop loss.

After the State Government announced the compensation of ₹ 4,000 per acre, 40% of the beneficiary farmers had received the relief through their bank accounts. However, the poll notification by the Election Commission of India had stopped the administration from further crediting the compensation in the farmers’ accounts.

“As the Government Order for giving relief to the rain-hit farmers was issued on January last while the poll notification released by the Election Commission of India only on February 26. Moreover, disbursal of compensation had already commenced much ahead of the poll notification and 40% of the beneficiary farmers already received the relief while the remaining 60% desperately waiting for the compensation. Hence, the Election Commission of India should withdraw its order restraining the officials from disbursing the relief. Else, we and our families will boycott the polls scheduled for April 6,” said Mr. Varadharajan.