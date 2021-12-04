Rain hampers restoration work

THOOTHUKUDI

04 December 2021 20:12 IST

Delayed holiday announcement leads to students getting drenched

A delay in announcement on holiday for schools led to many children returning home drenched in the rain here on Saturday.

Thoothukudi and its periphery are experiencing heavy to very heavy rains since November 25. Many low-lying areas have been inundated, much to the chagrin of the residents, though the civic authorities have been working round the clock to set things right.

The visit of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin two days ago boosted the morale of the civic workforce as restoration works were being carreid out on a war-footing. Seven giant- size motors have been brought from Coimbatore district to pump the stagnant water. “Work is going on in many areas. But the continuing rain had stalled the restoration works,” an engineer at Bryant Nagar said.

Even as the town experienced showers since 6 a.m., the children were getting ready to go to schools. Normally, the communication is out before 7.30 a.m. However, on Saturday, as there was no message, the parents sent in their wards to the schools.

At around 8.30 a.m., the schools announced that the district administration had declared a holiday and directed the parents to take home their children.

Irked by the sudden announcement, many parents rode on their two-wheelers to the schools and brought their children home. But they were all drenched in the rain.

The School Education Department sources said that they were awaiting for a direction from the Collector.