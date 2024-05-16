ADVERTISEMENT

Rain exposes poor quality of Madurai roads

Published - May 16, 2024 10:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rainwater stagnating on Palam Station Road, Sellur in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Following the recent rain, water stagnation has been reported in Tamukkam, Kamarajar Salai, and Sellur and many places in the city. The residents fear that the rainwater stagnation will lead to health complications among the people. Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management has issued a forecast indicating continued rain in the Madurai region from May 15 to May 19.

“After every rain, water stagnates on roads due to inadequate storm drainage system. Residents have had to devise ways to allow the water to drain. Since potholes have been filled with rainwater, unwary vehicle riders trip down and meet with accidents. Ongoing road-laying work has compounded the problem in Sellur, says a resident.

The slushy roads also pose danger to pedestrians. Stagnant water fosters growth of algae, further elevating the risk of residents contracting vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue fever.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US