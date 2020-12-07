‘Rain damages 117 huts in Sivaganga’

Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy at a public grievance day meeting held in Sivaganga on Monday.

07 December 2020

It also results in the death of 13 cattle heads, says Collector

SIVAGANGA

At least 117 huts were partially damaged and 13 were totally damaged in the rain during the Cyclone Burevi, said Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy here on Monday.

Speaking at the weekly grievance meeting at the Collectorate, he said that the enumeration conducted by the officers from multi-departments revealed that largely the residents had stayed indoors during the rain between December 1 and 6. This had helped in the management considerably. The district had recorded 91.9 mm rainfall during the six-day period.

The damage caused due to the rain had resulted in the death of 13 cattle heads, including three milch animals. On December 3, Booma Devi of Karaikudi had died after she reportedly came in contact with a live electric wire near her dwelling. Similarly, paddy crops on about 25 hectares had been damaged.

As a precaution, 28 families (92 persons) were shifted to relief centres from their dwellings after the localities were found to be inundating in the rain, he said and added that compensation in the above issues would be made as per the government order.

The Collector, during the grievance meeting, told the staff members to dispose of the petitions in a swift manner. Petitions which could be settled immediately, there should not be any recurrence. Similarly, those which required approvals of the higher-ups, the staff from the department concerned should inform the petitioners and ensure that they were not made to be present at the Collectorate week after week.

“Kindly give a date to the petitioner and ensure that the matter is settled on that date,” he underlined.

The Collector initiated the Flag Day collection by offering a contribution. He appealed to the people to liberally donate towards the Flag Day, which was intended for the ex-service personnel from the defence services.

The officials said that the district had planned a target collection of ₹ 63.48 lakh for the year. District Revenue Officer K. Latha, Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association Assistant Director Varadarajan and others participated.