Rain claims three lives in Virudhunagar district

06 December 2021 18:02 IST

Virudhunagar

Rain had claimed three lives in the district since Sunday night.

While S. Kaliappan, 75, was killed after a wall of his old house collapsed following rain in Sengottai near here on Sunday night, K. Mutheeswari, 3, died in a similar accident at her house in Kadaneri near Watrap.

According to police, C. Marimuthu, 75, who went missing from his house in Keelavaragunaramapuram near Dhalavaipuram, was found dead in Deviyaar on Monday.

Srivilliputtur recorded 73 mm of rainfall and Watrap reported 69.40 mm. According to official sources, nine huts have been partially damaged and one fully damaged in the district.

Meanwhile, water stagnation was reported in a few places, including Sivakasi Taluk Office and Mullai Nagar in Srivilliputtur. After motor pumps used by Revenue Department officials could not help speedy draining of rainwater, Fire and Rescue Services personnel were deployed to use their high-speed motor.

Meanwhile, after a day’s break, more water has been received in Vaippar. While Vembakottai dam received 9,275 cusecs of water, Public Works Department released 11,000 cusecs on Monday morning.

Consequently, Irukkangudi dam, which is located downstream of Vembakottai dam, was receiving 5,650 cusecs of water of which 2,500 cusecs was being released towards Thoothukudi district.

With the sudden flow of rainwater, surplus water was being discharged from seven dams and the eighth dam – Kullur Sandhai dam – had water to its full capacity.