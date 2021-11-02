Rain brings tears to Kovilpatti farmers

Kovilpatti

02 November 2021 19:25 IST

Millet crops on 600 acres submerged

An average rainfall of 30 mm reported in and around Kovilpatti on Monday has led to submerging of various millet crops on 600 acres at Ayanvadamalapuram near here.

“With water stagnating for a height of more than one foot, it is nigh impossible to save the crop,” said A. Varadarajan, president of Karisal Bhoomi Farmers’ Association.

Advertising

Advertising

It is a double whammy for the farmers as they had already incurred loss after the plants failed to germinate as rain failed them when they took up sowing of seeds some 45 days back. “We had to prepare the land again and sow seeds for the second time 20 days back,” Mr. Varadarajan said.

The farmers had taken up cultivation of black gram, green gram, pearl millet (cumbu), maize, shallot and chilli. However, even as the north-east monsoon that brought good rainfall for the past one week brought cheers to the farmers, the heavy rainfall and subsequent water-logging in the fields will result in crop loss.

The farmers have incurred an expenditure of around ₹10,000 an acre in land preparation, seeds, fertilizer and wages for labourers. “With more rain predicted, water logging is going to continue. We have lost the eabi crop this year,” Mr. Varadarajan added. This is the second consecutive year of crop loss on rain-fed region here, he said.

The farmers have appealed to the district administration to take up enumeration work at the earliest and give compensation to them.

Rainfall

Rainfall reported in various places in Thoothukudi district in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Ettayapuram 51.8, Vilathikulam 41, Maniyachi 40, Vaippar 37, Surangudi 33, Kayalpattinam 32, Kadambur 31, Kovilpatti, Kayathar and Vedanatham 30 each, Tiruchendur and Kadalkudi 23 each, Ottapidaram 19, Sirvaikuntam 12, Kulasekarapattinam 9, Kalugumalai 7, Sathankulam 6.8, Keelarasadi 3 and Thoothukudi 2.4.