ADVERTISEMENT

Rain brings relief at the end of a hot summer day

March 27, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rain lashes near Tamukkam Ground in Madurai on Wednesday evening. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Sudden rains in some parts of Madurai on Wednesday evening proved to be a welcome relief to the residents from the hot conditions. The people of the city were beginning to experience the start of a scorching summer. Madurai has been witnessing heat in the last couple of days. The rains lashed Anna Nagar, Tamukkam, Shenoy Nagar, Goripalayam, Sellur, Thathaneri, Netaji Road, Periyar Bus Stand, Kalavasal, Bypass Road, S. S. Colony and Palanganatham. Though the sudden rains disrupted traffic movement for a few minutes, it still proved to be some respite from the peak summer heat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US