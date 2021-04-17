Madurai

Railways to impose ₹ 500 fine for not wearing masks

Southern Railway will impose a fine up to ₹ 500 under Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness on railway premises) Rules, 2012, from persons not wearing face mask/cover on railway premises, including trains.

A statement said that as per the railway board instructions, Southern Railway will take action with immediate effect for six months till further advice.

Southern Railway has appealed to all passengers to wear masks and follow other COVID appropriate behaviour while entering the railway premises, during the train journey and throughout the time they are on the railway premises.

Station Master or Station Manager, an officer not below the rank of Ticket Collector of the commercial department or an officer of an equivalent rank of the operating department, RPF officials and any other official that may be subsequently authorised by the Railway administration will collect the fine amount.

