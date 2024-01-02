Railways suffered ₹7 cr.-worth damages due to floods in southern districts

January 02, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Division of Southern Railway has suffered damages worth over ₹7 crore to its assets during the unprecedented rainfall reported in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts on December 17 and 18, 2023.

Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava, who inspected restoration works in Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section, said the damages to the railway track formation had been colossal.

The earthen formation under the track had been washed away for longer stretches and higher depths at many spots. “The track at km 37 (near Nazareth) has suffered the worst damages,” the DRM told The Hindu here on Tuesday.

The force of the floodwater was so high that even concrete structures that had been put up to strengthen the earthen bunds were washed away in a particular spot, he said.

The delay in restoration works was due to the inability of railway engineers to approach the tracks initially as roads were cut off in many places. “Besides, the spots along the tracks were slushy through which heavy machinery could not be moved,” he added.

New strategy

Stating that multiple breaches of irrigation tank bunds had left the worst trail of destruction of railway property, he said the railway officials had now planned to keep in constant touch with Water Resources Department officials during heavy rains.

Though railway employees kept a tab on the rising water level along the tracks, information on breach of tanks in close proximity to the railway lines would help the officials take prompt decision on continuing with rail movement, Mr. Srivastava said.

On water stagnation over railway tracks and pitlines at Thoothukudi railway station that had led to prolonged suspension of rail movement, the DRM said Thoothukudi railway station was located on a spot that was lower than the sea level.

“Rainwater from the railway station was supposed to flow out through a nearby canal located along the railway tracks. But, the rainwater from outside the station that flowed through the canal flooded the railway station, the DRM said.

Besides planning to install additional heavy-duty motor pumps to expeditiously drain rainwater, the railway authorities had decided to take proactive steps in desilting the canal.

“Thoothukudi Corporation is maintaining the canal. We will ensure that the canal is free of blockages and water freely drains into the sea,” Mr. Srivastava added.

