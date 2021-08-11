‘Railways denying right to mobility to differently abled’

Madurai

11 August 2021 18:11 IST

No fare concession, specially-designed coaches removed or locked: association

Southern Railway is denying the right to mobility to differently abled persons by not extending concession in train fare, according to S. Namburajan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (Taratdac).

Participating in a protest in front of Madurai railway junction, held as part of a State-wide programme, Mr. Namburajan said trains were being operated as ‘specials’with the fares increased exorbitantly.“And the disabled persons are denied concession on the grounds that they are special trains,” he said.

Besides operating a limited number of trains under the pretext of COVID-19 pandemic, officials removed coaches specially designed for the disabled. In some trains, the coaches were kept locked and the disabled were put to a lot of hardship, he said.

Stating that such moves were against the right to mobility of disabled persons, he said Southern Railway was acting in violation of the United Nations Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Also, railway officials were subjecting the disabled, aged, children and women to avoidable difficulties by not operating lifts and elevators on platforms. “People with heavy luggage have to lug them with great dificulty,” he said.

“Our right to mobility is further restricted due to the high fuel price. We demand that the Centre extend the 50% price concession for 25 litres of petrol a month that is being given by the Governments of Puducherry and Chandigarh across the country,” Mr. Namburajan added.