Railways and India Post begin new parcel service from Madurai

December 23, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI

For the first time, the Railways and the India Post jointly commenced a new parcel service by booking 250 kgs of ayurveda medicines and 300 kgs of cardamom here on Friday.

Recently, the railway board director Satyakumar held a meeting with the officials in the divisional office here in which it was proposed to transport parcel/consignments booked by the Postal department.

Divisional Railway Manager Padmanabhan Ananth, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Rathipriya, Post Master General Jayashankar and other officials said that the first batch of the consignments were booked in the Madurai-Chennai Tejas Express at the railway junction.

The Postal department officials said that they would take deliver of the goods from their customers’ doorsteps and deliver the same at the destinations through the railways. This would not only be faster mode, but also the prices would be highly competitive, they added.

