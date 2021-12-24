Railway works discussed

24 December 2021 21:16 IST

MADURAI

Madurai Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting was held through video conference on Friday.

Divisional Railway Manager Padmanabhan Ananth presided over the meeting. During his address, he elaborated on the completed and ongoing developmental works.

In all, 29 members attended the meeting and discussed the developmental works at railway stations in their area, new trains and new train halts etc.

An election was conducted to select a representative for the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee from Madurai DRUCC and P. Thangaraj was elected Madurai Division representative.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Prasanna welcomed. Senior Divisional Railway Operations Manager R.P. Rathipriya proposed a vote of thanks after detailing about new trains and new stoppages. Additional Divisional Railway Manager T. Ramesh Babu and senior officials were present.